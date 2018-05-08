Deadline set to get personalized digital roadmap at Summer Conference

A deadline is now set for anyone wanting to receive a personalized assessment of their station’s digital strategy at the WBA Summer Conference.

Jacobs Media’s Digital Dot Connector, Seth Resler, will hold one-on-one meetings with broadcasters to take an in-depth look at their station’s digital strategy during the conference at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. These meetings will take an individualized look at your station’s strategy, including everything from email marketing to social media to website analytics.

Here’s how you can participate:

Go to http://jacobsmedia.com/wba-digital-assessment. Take 15 minutes to fill out the Digital Assessment that Seth will use to craft his recommendations for you. In the coming weeks, Seth will email you to set up a time for a one-on-one review of your station’s digital strategy during the WBA Summer Conference, which you can register for here.

To participate, surveys must be complete by June 6.

This is a FREE service made available to you by Your WBA.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take a deep dive look at your station’s digital strategy.