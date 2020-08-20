Davis rejoins Cumulus as Operations Manager for Appleton-Oshkosh stations

Cumulus Media has appointed Brian Davis as Operations Manager for Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh and Program Director of 99.5 WPKR-FM. In his new roles, Davis will program Country station WPKR-FM and will oversee Cumulus’ five radio stations in the Appleton-Oshkosh market, including: WPKR-FM, WVBO-FM (Classic Hits), WWWX-FM (Alternative), WNAM-AM (Nostalgia), and WOSH-AM (News/Talk).

Davis was most recently Brand Manager for Townsquare Media in Dubuque, Iowa. Prior to that, he was Program Director for Cumulus Bloomington, Illinois from 2011-2016. This also marks a return to northeast Wisconsin for Davis, as he was previously Assistant Program Director for Woodward Communications in Appleton-Green Bay from 2004-2011.

“This is a homecoming of sorts for Brian, having worked in the marketplace a few years ago,” said John Rowe, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh. “We’re thrilled to have Brian’s passion for radio and know he will make an immediate impact at a time when programming leadership is critical to the cluster’s continuing success.”

“I am very excited to be rejoining Cumulus and returning to northeast Wisconsin,” Davis said. “We have an outstanding team and a great lineup of stations, and I know we’re going to do great things together.”