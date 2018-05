The dates have been set for the 2019 Walker Broadcast Management Institute.

The 2019 sessions will be held on the UW-Madison campus April 2-4. Registration has not yet started.

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute will be in its 22nd year, having completed its seventh, 3-year management education cycle in 2018. The 2019 Institute will mark the first year of another 3-year cycle and is designed for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for broadcast management positions.