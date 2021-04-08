Cutter named to co-host WAPL morning show

RAZOR 94.7|104.7 (WZOR) Music Director and Afternoon personality Cutter is joining the 105.7 WAPL Morning show as co-host.

Cutter will work alongside current long-time host, Rick McNeal.

“I’ve been listening to this station since I was old enough to turn on the radio,” Cutter said. “To be a part of its legacy is just an incredible feeling. Now to host the morning show? I’m at a loss for words, but don’t worry, I’ll get them back in time for the show. It is an absolute honor to host this show and be a part of its future.”

“Cutter has been in the market for over 20 years and no one knows and lives rock radio like Cutter,” said WAPL and WZOR Brand Manager Joe Marroe. “He grew up in northeast Wisconsin and will keep WAPL grounded in the local community for years to come.”

“We are pleased that one of our own has accepted this very important role on our flagship station,” said General Manager Kelly Radandt. “This feels so right for so many reasons! I am excited to see what Rick McNeal and Cutter will create together.”

Cutter will join the show this summer.