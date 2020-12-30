Converge Radio returns to new dial location in Eau Claire

Converge Radio is back on the air in the Eau Claire area on a new transmitter after its previous station was sold.

Converge Radio was previously on the air on WDRK, which the UW-Eau Claire Foundation recently sold to The Family Radio Network.

The station is now on the air at WRFP-LP (101.9 FM) in partnership with Valley Media Works. Valley Media Works is non-profit organization whose mission is to help local, community producers create, polish, and broadcast their work. Converge Radio also has a new studio space in Pablo Center at the Confluence, whose mission is focused on augmenting and developing opportunities to experience the performing, literary and visual arts for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Uniting Bridges, a nonprofit organization working in the community to promote racial peace and unity among all people, is the new owner of Converge Radio.