Milwaukee TV anchor Kate Chappell is taking a job in Chicago.

Chappell joins WMAQ on Monday as a reporter and fill-in anchor. She’s leaving CBS 58 where she was the 5 and 10 p.m. anchor.

She shared the news on her Facebook page.

“Thank you for welcoming me into your homes. It was an honor to tell your stories.”

Chappell is a Lake Geneva native and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate.