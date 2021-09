The WBA Foundation Board added a new member at its August meeting after Scott Trentadue declined to seek another term on the board.

Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac will take the seat held by Trentadue. Bernier was already serving on the board as a representative from the WBA Board.

WBA Board member Colleen Valkoun was appointed to fill the WBA representative seat occupied by Bernier before he was appointed to Trentadue’s seat.