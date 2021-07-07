Chair honored to serve unusual 18-month term

Here we are in July already! As we get older, we can’t believe how fast time flies, except for a year ago during the pandemic. The Brewers are now at 100 percent capacity. The Packers are planning to operate at full capacity. And perhaps the biggest event of the year, the WBA Summer Conference at Blue Harbor in Sheboygan at the end of August. Maybe I’m a little over the top! The highlight of every Summer Conference for me is the Hall of Fame and Local Legends presentations. I am just amazed at the terrific broadcasters we have and to hear their stories is so inspiring.

This marks my last column as the chair of the WBA. When I hand off the gavel at the Summer Conference next month it will mark the end of an 18-month term as chair. Normally the term is one year but because of a change in the bylaws in January 2020 we moved the change of chair to the Summer Conference. It is quite an honor to have been selected to chair the best state broadcast association in America! Our membership is spectacular as is our management team in Madison. We have turned from a yearly operational deficit to a surplus. The surplus has been added to our investment accounts, to be there if we should have some difficult economic times in the future.

Your WBA is in great shape!