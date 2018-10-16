Carriage list updated for WBA gubernatorial debate

The second of two WBA Foundation debates will take place Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. and air live or delayed on more than 80 radio and TV stations in Wisconsin.

View the most current carriage list here (Updated Oct. 16)

Financial support for the debate is provided by the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

The debate will be produced at WMTV-TV and moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. Panelists from the Madison market include Jessica Arp, WISC-TV; Emilee Fannon, WKOW-TV; Leigh Mills, WMTV-TV; and Lupita Montoto, La Movida radio. Mills will pose audience questions from social media during the debate. The audience could submit questions through social media using the hashtag #wbadebate.

The debate will be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations. It will be archived for playback by Wisconsin Public Television.

U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Tammy Baldwin and challenger Leah Vukmir debated in Wausau on Saturday. It was shown live or delayed on more than 80 radio and TV stations in Wisconsin and streamed on at least 17 different websites.

Election Day is Nov. 6.