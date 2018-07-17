Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Carpenter named news director at WAOW-TV

Published July 17, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

Kevin Carpenter has been named news director at WAOW-TV in Wausau.
Carpenter comes from WLS-TV in Chicago where he was director of digital operations for the last 16 years. Carpenter earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University before serving as a reporter in Plattsburgh, New York, Burlington,… – MORE –

