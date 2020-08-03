Broadcasters to air PSAs to promote voter education

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations are invited to participate in a nationwide PSA campaign to promote voter education ahead of the 2020 election.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) partnered with the League of Women Voters to produce and distribute radio and television PSAs in English and Spanish that were shared with stations across the country.

Stations are encouraged to run the spots through Election Day on Nov. 3.

“As broadcasters, we can serve an indispensable role in educating voters and driving civic participation, helping our communities understand the importance of exercising their right to vote,” the NAB wrote in a statement.

Stations seeking more information about the campaign and links to the spots are asked to contact the WBA at contact@wi-broadacasters.org.