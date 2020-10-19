Broadcasters join ‘Stop the COVID Spread’ Coalition

Your WBA has joined a coalition of Wisconsin groups calling on Wisconsin residents to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

The “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition is launching its first ad campaign with an urgent message to about the crucial need for preventative measures to stop the rapid spread the virus.

Former Wisconsin Governor, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, and current University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson encourages Wisconsin residents to stay safe in the ad, alongside students from the University of Wisconsin System schools. The University of Wisconsin System is one of the members of the recently launched “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition.

“We’ve faced real challenges this year, and the virus continues to spread in our state. But, each of us has it in our power to turn things around,” Gov. Thompson said in the ad. “It’s time to mask up, buckle down, wash your hands, maintain social distance. C’mon Wisconsin, together we can do this.”

The campaign includes a 30-second video that will run as a public service announcement on broadcast channels statewide, as well as a paid digital campaign including video and banner ads.

“As Wisconsin continues to face an uphill battle against COVID-19, it is more important now than ever that we take precautionary measures and shoulder the responsibility of protecting one another together,” said Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospitals Association President and CEO. “The condition of our pandemic is visible in the alarming increase in COVID infections, and for the past month, daily new records in COVID hospitalizations, breaching the 1,000 mark recently, more than tripling in the last 30 days, and so far, with no slow-down in sight. The direct and indirect impacts of COVID spread in our communities are increasingly stressing our outstanding health care system and continuing to challenge our health care heroes – those nurses, custodians, doctors, technicians and many others who keep working long hours behind masks, behind face shields, in gowns and gloves, to keep Wisconsin’s great health care accessible and safe.”

The coalition has grown significantly to include 30 businesses, health care, and advocacy groups from around the state.

You can watch the full PSA here.