Broadcasters Clinic named ‘Best Educational Event’ by SBE

The SBE Wisconsin chapters and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association have won an award from the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) for the Best Educational Event for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic held in October 2021.

The SBE said of the event, “The clinic includes three days and two nights of educational session. The attendees were treated to nationally known presenters, including a few SMPTE Fellows and some first-time presenters sharing their in-the-trenches experiences implementing ATSC 3.0 and SMPTE 2110. An especially meaningful presentation was “By the Book: A Review of Common ABIP Violations” by Chapter 24 member Dennis Baldridge, who unfortunately lost his battle with cancer in December 2021.”

The SBE Wisconsin chapters and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association won the same award in 2021 for the Clinic held in 2020.

The 2022 Broadcasters Clinic will be held in-person on Oct. 11-13 at the Madison Marriott West. Learn more and register here.

The full list of 2022 SBE award honorees can be found here.