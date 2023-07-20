Broadcasters Clinic named ‘Best Educational Event’ by SBE

The SBE Wisconsin chapters and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association have won an award from the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) for the Best Educational Event for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic held in October 2022.

The SBE said of the event, “The clinic included three days and two nights of educational sessions. The Broadcasters Clinic started with a radio day; a combined radio, TV and IT day; and concluded with a TV day. There was also dedicated exhibit time.”

The SBE Wisconsin chapters and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association won the same award in 2021 and 2022.

The 2023 Broadcasters Clinic will be held in-person on Oct. 10-12 at the Madison Marriott West. Learn more and register here.

The full list of 2023 SBE award honorees can be found here.