Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Broadcasters celebrate awards wins on social media

Published May 22, 2020

Radio and TV stations across Wisconsin took to social media Thursday to celebrate their wins in the 2019 WBA Awards for Excellence. There are some examples below.

To add you reactions, tweet @WIBroadcasters or use the hashtag #wbagala.

Awards will be mailed out by American Awards and Promotions. The WBA will be mailing out third place certificates.

Here’s a sampling of some of the celebrations:

 

 

