Broadcasters celebrate awards wins on social media

Radio and TV stations across Wisconsin took to social media Thursday to celebrate their wins in the 2019 WBA Awards for Excellence. There are some examples below.

Here’s a sampling of some of the celebrations:

Honored to win the @WIBroadcasters award for Sports Reporting this year! I love telling stories in a special city like Milwaukee where the fans are second to none, the athletes take pride in playing it forward and the teams sure can create excitement. pic.twitter.com/Eljw0fmw76 — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) May 21, 2020

I am blessed that I get do something I love and now I’m so honored to be recognized by @WIBroadcasters for Best Live On-Scene Reporting! I appreciate all who shared their stories, got up early, and most of all my photographer @MitchellKrisnik who I make stand in the cold a lot 😊 pic.twitter.com/suSkpw2bVV — Sarah Winkelmann (@sarahwink_weau) May 21, 2020

The moment @AmeliaJonesTV found out she won 2nd place for “live on-scene reporting” from @WIBroadcasters! She’s been a TV reporter for just 2 years but she’s already making a name for herself 👏 Congrats go out to photog @CurtLenz_NBC15 to for the great lighting/camera work! pic.twitter.com/ZIgYZIDymM — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) May 21, 2020

I’m thrilled to win the “online personality” award from @WIBroadcasters. I hope you all know how much I love connecting with you each and every day on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You truly are the best FRIENDS a morning anchor could ask for. #WKOW pic.twitter.com/7CpSm1DFGr — Rebecca Ribley (@RebeccaRibley) May 21, 2020

Exciting news! The @WIBroadcasters 2019 Awards gave me 2nd for Best Online Personality and 3rd for Best Original Digital Content (a video I made with Will Fuentes at a NKOTB concert)! See that video on FB: https://t.co/w1Zjv1r7Lv pic.twitter.com/VJVLmavVG9 — 🎙JMatt (@JMattMke) May 21, 2020

Thank you ⁦@WIBroadcasters⁩! 😊 Humbled and honored to win the award for Best Sportscast! I work with such amazing people ⁦@WISN12News⁩ and love covering sports in the state where I grew up! pic.twitter.com/i3xraf4Uvb — Stephanie J. Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) May 21, 2020