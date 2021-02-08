Bill Michaels joins Mid-West Family Madison

Bill Michaels is joining Mid-West Family Madison sports talk station 1670AM and 96.7FM The Zone (WOZN) with syndication across the state of Wisconsin.

“We are excited to have one of the biggest names in Wisconsin sports talk history as part of our growing sports properties,” said Randy Hawke, Vice-President of Programming for Mid-West Family. “Bill is known and loved throughout the state as the authority on all things Wisconsin sports, pro and college. Bill is the trusted voice, and we already have radio stations calling to secure his show”.

Michaels will be heard across Mid-West Family radio stations WKTY in La Crosse and Sports Talk 105.1 (WAYY) in Eau Claire. Mid-West Family plans to make the show available on a market exclusive basis throughout all of Wisconsin immediately.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with Mid-West Family and I’m even more excited to get back to doing what I love,” said Michaels said. “In addition, I’m so thankful and appreciative to my family, friends, listeners and sponsors for encouraging me to come back. I can’t even begin to tell you what your support has meant to me. Let’s go!”

Michaels will debut on Tuesday at 10 a.m.