Beunling to end 25 years in TV meteorology

WAOW-TV meteorologist Mike Breunling is retiring after 25 years in the business. His last weathercast is Friday.

Breunling worked more than seven years at WAOW-TV in Wausau and more than 17 years before that at WSAW-TV, also in Wausau.

In a blog post announcing his retirement, Beunling wrote that his interest in meteorology started at a young age living in southwest Michigan.

“Although this was a different career path than most in graduate school, I always knew what I wanted to do…be a weatherman on TV! I benefitted from becoming involved in the Journalism School, and through another twist of fate came to know Emeritus Professor and Wausau native Jim Hoyt, who provided tutoring and helped me plan a strategy for getting started in the TV business. I gained some on-air experience from television production classes in the Journalism School, as well as through an internship at WTMJ in Milwaukee,” he wrote.

In retirement, Beunling said he plans to do the things he most enjoys: church work, tennis, fishing, music, travel, yard duties, and spending time with friends and family.