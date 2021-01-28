Beno recognized for work promoting business, marketing in education

Broadcasting education advocate and WBA Hall of Famer Ken Beno is being recognized for his work on the Wisconsin Department of Instruction’s Business, Marketing, and Information Technology Advisory Committee.

The committee promotes the recognition of business, marketing and IT coursework as students transition to post-secondary education and promotes work-based learning and skill-oriented curriculum.

Beno served on the committee for three years and received a certificate of recognition from the Wisconsin State Superintendent for his distinguished service.