Beno named ‘Top 50 VIP’

Ken Beno, WBA Education Committee Chair and member of the WBA Hall of Fame, has been selected by the Lake Land College Foundation in Mattoon, Illinois, as one of the “Top 50 VIP’s” in honor of the College’s 50th anniversary.

This award was recently established to recognize those who have made a “significant contribution to the College during its first 50 years.”

Beno was employed by Lake Land for much of his career. He was responsible for directing the Radio/TV Broadcasting Program and was the founder of WLKL, the college radio station. Beno also served for several years as chair of the Humanities Division. All 50 VIP’s will be recognized at a dinner in June.