Beno joins Lake Land’s Wall of Fame

Ken Beno, Chair of the WBA Education Committee, has been chosen as a 2021 recipient of the Lake Land College Retiree Wall of Fame.

Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois created the Retiree Wall of Fame in 2008 to honor the achievements of past faculty and staff that helped to create the student-first culture the college lives by. Annually, the Board of Trustees chooses individuals who have made significant contributions to the college and/or who have made contributions to their profession and community at the local, state, regional, or national level that reflect positively on Lake Land College.

According to the nominating committee, “Beno created outstanding opportunities for students through his instruction in the Radio/TV Department and student radio station and led the development of the college’s leading edge distance learning program that expanded opportunities for residents to attend classes throughout the district.” He also was the Chair of the Humanities/Communications Division for seven years before he retired.

The recipients of the Retiree Wall of Fame honor have their plaques unveiled at the annual Employee and Retiree Recognition Celebration designed to reflect upon the past contributions of the honorees. Due to COVID, this year’s ceremony will be online only.

Beno was also previously chosen as one of 50 persons who made a “significant contribution to the college in the first 50 years.”