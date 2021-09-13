Bennett named GM at Radio Milwaukee

Cheryl Bennett, a professional with more than 28 years of experience in accounting, finance, human resources and business administration, has been named general manager of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9), the station announced Monday.

Bennett joined Radio Milwaukee in 2015 and has previously served as the station’s human resources manager and accountant.

“Radio Milwaukee is lucky to have Cheryl Bennett,” station Executive Director Kevin Sucher said. “Cheryl’s professionalism and commitment to our mission is unparalleled. I couldn’t think of anyone better to be in this position.”

Bennett will be responsible for all human resource matters, including managing employee relations, employment programs and initiatives, recruitment, performance management and evaluation, FMLA, compensation and benefits, and policy administration; and managing operations of the station’s facility, including building use, maintenance and operational systems. She will report to Sucher.

Bennett earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration Management from Central State University in 1991 and worked in wealth management at several financial institutions before joining Radio Milwaukee.

An active member of the St. Mark A.M.E. Church, Bennett said, “Helping people and making a positive impact in their lives and the community inspires me. I’m fortunate to get the opportunity to work with people who inspire me every day.”