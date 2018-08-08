Agenda announced for next Walker Broadcast Management Institute

The agenda for the 2019 Walker Broadcast Management Institute has been released. The three-day institute will be held April 2-4 at the UW Business School in Madison.

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute is now in its 22nd year, having completed its first seven 3-year management education cycles in 2018. The 2019 Institute marks the beginning of another three-year cycle and is designed for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for broadcast management positions.

Registration is not yet open for the Institute. It will open in the fall. Questions should be directed to Liz Boyd: lboyd@wi-broadcasters.org.

Here is the agenda:

April 2, 2019

Agile Strategy: Design It, Share It, Drive It

What is agile strategy and do I really need it?

How to design a winning broadcasting strategy in complex, dynamic conditions

Getting everyone synched up for strategic change

The secrets of strategic results that last

Presented by Lori Cross, president of Mindspan Consulting. After leading several businesses using agile techniques (more than 30 years), Lori turned her attention to bringing agile thinking and execution to business leaders in diverse industries. In addition to strategy consulting, Lori teaches the Capstone Strategy course in the Executive MBA program at UW-Madison School of Business and custom Executive Education classes in Strategic Leadership. Lori’s high-energy, practical approach to leadership will inspire new, actionable approaches that you can immediately use to build agility and drive strategic change in your organization.

Evening – dinner with group – location to be announced

April 3, 2019

Leading in Every Moment

What are our natural tendencies and strengths and how can we use what we discover to show up more powerfully in all that we do?

How can we be more present in the moments that make up our days, our weeks and our lives?

How can we strengthen relationships, build connections and communicate more effectively?

How can we apply what we learn in a concrete and meaningful way…back in the real world?

Presented by Sarah Young, Chief Impact Catalyst at Zing Collaborative, where she works with incredible individuals, teams, and organizations to increase their positive impact in the world in a way that feels inspired and alive. She held several executive level roles in the corporate world, and today blends this corporate experience with best practices and approaches from the fields of leadership, human development, coaching, and mindfulness

Evening – Dinner with group

Guest Speaker – TBD

April 4, 2019

Financial Management for Broadcasters

What are the elements of basic financial statements?

Where do you find the most useful financial information?

How do you evaluate that information?

How do you create a budget plan?

Presented by Thomas A Walker, president of Mid-West Management Inc. Tom served as the chief financial officer for more than 40 radio stations under the Mid-West Family Radio umbrella. He has an MBA from UW-Madison and has served as a lecturer for the University’s School of Business and as a senior manager for KPMG Peat Marwick. Tom is a graduate of the first 3-year sequence of the Walker Broadcast Management Institute and has developed this Institute’s financial management module exclusively for broadcast managers and those preparing for management-level positions in radio and television broadcasting.