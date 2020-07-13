Adopt-a-cow campaign breaks fundraising record

A Madison TV station’s Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow campaign raised $183,876 for the month of June, setting a record in campaign history.

The additional promotion of this event by NBC15, the generosity of local sponsors, and the outpouring of donations from our community helped beat last year’s campaign total by 366-percent.

The campaign runs each year during June Dairy Month, and is a partnership between NBC15, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, and Sassy Cow Creamery. The goal is to increase milk inventory at the foodbank to give to families in need.

“The need for food, especially milk, on the table of area homes is critical. With COVID-19 adding to the stress on food insecurity, I am thrilled that our community once again stepped up to help,” said Don Vesely, VP/General Manager of NBC15.

Each week during the coronavirus pandemic, Second Harvest has distributed about 6,000 gallons of milk. About 80-percent of the milk distributed is purchased.

“The response from the public has been remarkable,” said Michelle Orge, president & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “Thanks to NBC15, our sponsors, and of course everyone who has supported the campaign, we will be able to provide a healthy product to those we serve, and help the local dairy producing community at the same time. The pandemic has hit our community hard, but because of the generosity of so many people and organizations we will be able to meet more need than ever before.”

To donate, individuals were asked to go to www.givedairy.com and select a dairy cow to “adopt.”

In June, all donations were matched, up to $45,000 thanks to generous sponsors: Alliant Energy Foundation, Park Bank, Roth Cheese, Roger & Ralph Werndli Charitable Fund, Tito’s Vodka, Clack Corporation & Compeer Financial.