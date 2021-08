A Wausau radio station is setting up a new studio aimed to mentoring high school students as future broadcasters.

“Our goal is to help them understand radio from a non-commercial, CCM perspective,” wrote 89Q (WCLQ) General Manager Coy Sawyer.

The program is expected to launch in the winter and will be open to local students.

The station exceeded its $300,000 fundraising goal during a sharathon in May. The new studio will be used for the station’s secondary stream.