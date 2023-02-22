5 Wisconsin House representatives join Local Radio Freedom Act

Five Wisconsin Congressional Representatives are supporting the recently reintroduced Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) as cosponsors. The resolutions in the House of Representatives and the Senate oppose “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations.

The cosponsors include Reps. Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany, and Mike Gallagher. A Senate version of the bill has yet to be introduced.

Last session more than half the members of the U.S. House cosponsored the bill.

The Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) signals Members of Congress’s opposition to any potential legislation that would impose new performance royalties on broadcast radio stations for music airplay.

“Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air,” reads the Local Radio Freedom Act.