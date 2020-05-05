3-part WBA Awards Gala kicks off May 19

Your WBA is hosting a virtual awards gala over three days to give you and your stations a chance to celebrate the amazing work you and your team submitted for the 2019 WBA Awards for Excellence. Winners will have a chance to celebrate with their fellow broadcasters on social media.

The WBA Virtual Gala will be hosted by WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind and Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Lindsay Wood Davis, Chair Emeritus of the WBA Awards Committee, and presented on Facebook Live over three days starting May 19.

You and your teams can tune in live to see presentations for:

Tuesday, May 19, 10 a.m.

TV: Best Morning Newscast, Best Evening Newscast, Significant Community Impact

News and Talk Radio: Best Radio Show, Best Morning Radio Show, Best Newscast, Significant Community Impact

Music Radio: Best Radio Show, Best Morning Radio Show, Significant Community Impact

Wednesday, May 20, 10 a.m.

News Operations of the Year for TV and News and Talk Radio

Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year for all three divisions

Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m.

Stations of Year, all divisions and market sizes

At the conclusion of the Station of the Year presentations on May 21, the results for all the awards will be published on the WBA website. The awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions.

The WBA Virtual Gala will be available on the WBA’s Facebook page. Members are also welcome to join a Zoom viewing party each day with your fellow WBA members. Email kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org to get an invitation. Please note that the Zoom room can only accommodate 100 attendees, so the first 100 in the door will be in.

We want to see your reactions! Please be sure to share your photos or videos celebrating your victories by sending them to kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org or tweeting them with #wbagala. We’ll be sure to share them with everyone else.

The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!

Thank you as well to the Madison Marriott West, Tri-Marq, and Studio Gear for your continued support of the gala. The 2021 WBA Awards Gala is scheduled for May 1.

Entries for the 2020 Awards will open on Dec. 1.