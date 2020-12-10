225 hats collected for ‘Hatsgiving’

A Milwaukee radio station collected more than twice the number of hats it hoped to collect from listeners for pediatric cancer treatment centers.

FM106.1 (WMIL-FM) gathered 225 hand-made and store-bought hats at the radio station throughout the month of November.

“Hatsgiving” featured FM106.1’s on-air personalities Ridder, Scott & Shannen, Jamie Martin, Quinn, Hannah, and other weekend hosts who encouraged listeners to donate.

“We weren’t sure how many hats we would collect this year, but I am proud to say that we have collected 225, exceeding our goal of 106 hats,” said FM106.1 Program Director, Quinn. “Milwaukee really showed up during this crazy year for Hatsgiving!”

Since its inception in 2013, Hatsgiving.org in Albany, New York has collected more than 26,000 hats for more than 60 pediatric cancer treatment centers across the country, including Children’s Wisconsin.