WBA Hall of Fame video available

A half-hour program highlighting three WBA Hall of Fame inductees is available to view online and available for stations to air.

The program showcases the contributions of three past Hall of Fame inductees: Don Seehafer (inducted in 2002), Rosa Bartell Evans (inducted in 1997), and Bob Uecker (inducted in 1994).

View video in Vimeo.

The show is available to all WBA television stations, free of charge. It can start airing anytime and is suitable for airing during the holiday season and thereafter as a way to highlight the importance of broadcasting in Wisconsin and the achievements of this year’s inductees. Airing the video is an excellent way to promote and enhance the image of the broadcasting industry in Wisconsin.

Stations interested in getting the captioned video file should contact contact@wi-broadcasters.org or call the WBA office at 608-255-2600 for more information.

We’d like to thank a few WBA member stations for their generous contribution of equipment, personnel, and/or facilities used in production of the 2020 Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame programs. Those stations include: WMTV, Madison; WKOW-TV, Madison; WITI-TV, Milwaukee; and WISC-TV, Madison.

Additional thanks to:

Patti Rand Allen, Producer

Tucker Boyd, Hollingsworth Productions

Pete Calgaro, WMTV-TV

Willian Chappie, WITI-TV

Major League Hall of Fame

Dan Smith, Triangle Media Works

Jane Bartell, who has served as our executive producer on the Hall of Fame video project since 2004, and is the daughter of WBA Hall of Fame member, Jerry Bartell.