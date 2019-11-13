2020 Walker Broadcast Management Institute agenda released

The agenda for the 2020 Walker Broadcast Management Institute has been released. The three-day institute will be held April 14-16 at the UW Business School in Madison.

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute is now in its 23th year, having completed its first seven, 3-year management education cycle in 2018. The 2020 Institute marks the second year of another 3-year cycle (although you may join the cycle at any time) and is designed for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for broadcast management positions…

April 14, 2020

Financial Management for Broadcasters

How do you evaluate lease vs. buy in capital acquisition?

How do you value a broadcast property for sale? For purchase?

How do you make crucial financial decisions related to debt? Equity? Venture capital?

What is the effect of different ownership structures?

How does the stock market value shares of stock?

Presented by Thomas A. Walker, President, Mid-West Management Inc., licensee of radio stations in Madison, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. Walker has an MBA from the UW-Madison, was a lecturer for the UW-Madison School of Business and a Senior Manager for KPMG Peat Marwick. He is a graduate of the first 3-year cycle of the Walker Broadcast Management Institute and has specially designed this Institute’s Financial Management module for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for management-level positions in broadcasting.

Evening – dinner with group – Porta Bella

April 15, 2020

Customer Service

Understand what customer satisfaction is and define its relationship to customer service

Explore how employee engagement can contribute to increasing customer satisfaction

Determine how improving metrics can make a meaningful contribution to achieving customer satisfaction goals

Examine how an organization can prepare for and respond to customer service disasters

Outline the fundamental elements of building a customer service organizational culture



Presented by Moses Altsech, (Ph.D., Marketing, Penn State) who teaches Marketing at the Wisconsin School of Business and is President of Altsech Consulting. Over the last 25 years Dr. Altsech has been an award-winning professor, consultant, speaker and trainer, helping companies worldwide serve their clients better, conduct cutting-edge research, innovate training, and improve marketing and strategic planning. He has been featured as an expert on several TV and other media outlets. Information about his expertise and clients appears at www.callmoses.com or www.linkedin.com/in/callmoses.

Evening – dinner with guest speaker at the Fluno Center

April 16, 2020

Investigating Leadership Style

Understand the distinction between foundational leadership styles, situational leadership styles and strategic leadership styles

Assess yourself in each of these three styles and validate that assessment

Recognize opportunities to use each of these three styles in your own work

Presented by Steve King, Retired Executive Director of the UW Business School’s Center for Professional and Executive Development. The Center is housed at the Fluno Center on the UW-Madison campus. Prior to taking this role, King was the VP of Global Talent Management for Baxter Healthcare; the EVP of Human Resources for Hewitt Associates and VP of Leadership and Change Management for BMO/Harris. His 30-year corporate career has focused on both the development of managers and leadership, as well as serving in those very roles himself for three Fortune 1,000 companies.