2019 Broadcasters Clinic dedicated to Gary Mach

The 2019 Broadcasters Clinic will be dedicated to Gary Mach, who dedicated 35 years of service to the Broadcasters Clinic Committee. The 2019 Clinic will be his last Clinic on the committee.

Mach’s career spans nearly six decades and has put him in every level of support from staff engineer to corporate engineer. He successfully completed several facilities upgrades during his career, in additional to countless engineering accomplishments, like rebuilding transmitters and studio systems. During his time working with Wisconsin Public Broadcasting and PBS, Mach’s facilities and staff produced many award-winning television programs. He designed the telecommunications facilities for the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and the Center for Television Production, both on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Mach shared his skills and talents with the technical college system, the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay, Cellcom Communications, and many others. He continues consulting long after his retirement.

“Gary’s management style is more like that of a teacher. Gary would more often say “come let me show you how” rather than “just go do it” when directing the inexperienced under his charge,” said Leonard Charles. “The word ‘mentor’ only begins to demonstrate how he carried himself throughout his career.”

Mach’s commitment to broadcast engineering and dedication to sharing his knowledge will leave their marks on the industry.

The Broadcasters Clinic will be held Oct. 15-17 at the Madison Marriott West. Find more information and register here.