2 Wisconsin stations among finalists for Service to America Awards

Two Wisconsin TV stations are among 28 finalists in the NAB Leadership Foundation 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WISN-TV in Milwaukee is a finalist in large market television for WISN-TV Feeds the Hungry. WMTV-TV in Madison is a finalist in medium market television for WMTV-TV Makes Commitment to Feed the Hungry.

The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards finalists represent 20 states and 28 cities. During 2020, these 28 stations devoted a collective 3,528 hours of airtime to public service and provided more $43 million in funds and donations.

“America’s local broadcasters’ fundamental commitment to public service continues to shine brighter than ever, and this year’s finalists embody the close bond between stations and their communities.” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “We look forward to celebrating these outstanding stations and honoring their critical work informing, supporting and strengthening the public in a year of unparalleled difficulties.”

Winners will be announced during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program. The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards will once again be broadcast on television and radio stations across the country as a special one-hour awards ceremony featuring celebrity guests, past honorees and policymakers. The awards will premiere on July 10 and run through Aug. 14.