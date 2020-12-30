2 Wisconsin broadcasters named to ’30 and Under Superstars’ list

Two Wisconsin broadcasters are among 30 broadcasters recognized as “30 and Under Superstars” by Radio Ink.

Ben Brust from Good Karma Brands in Madison and Reid Magnum of Magnum Media were both included in the 2020 class of honorees, only the second group to be named by Radio Ink.

Brust, 29, is an on-air co-host and marketing consultant for ESPN Madison. He talked to Radio Ink about the importance of mentoring.

Magnum, 27, is general manager for Magnum Media’s 23 radio stations and three TV stations across southern Wisconsin. He told Radio Ink about the role his father, Dave Magnum, has played in his lifelong connection to radio.

The full list of honorees is available in the Dec. 14 issue of Radio Ink.