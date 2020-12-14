2 hosts named to new Milwaukee radio station

Two new hosts are taking the microphone today at a new Milwaukee radio station.

HOT 105.7 (WXSS-HD2) in Milwaukee welcomed Promise as morning show host, who will be heard weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. DJ Gee-A joins the station as afternoon drive host and will be heard from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome Promise and DJ Gee A to our on-air lineup and introduce them to our listeners,” said Andrea Hansen, Market Manager, Entercom Milwaukee. “Both have deep roots in this community with valued experience entertaining and connecting with the listeners of this city. We trust that combination will quickly resonate with our fans and round out our locally focused programming lineup.”

“I’m very excited and blessed for this opportunity to be back on air in Milwaukee with a brand new station and to make history,” said Promise. “Mornings will never be the same.”

Promise has almost 10 years of experience working in various radio formats. Following graduation at Carroll University, he interned for Jammin 98.3 (WJMR-FM) in Milwaukee, which led to several years of working part time as a promotions assistant. In the years that followed, he became an on-air personality filling in on weekends and weeknights on Jammin 98.3. From 2013-2015, he hosted overnights at Energy 106.9 (WNRG-FM) before moving to V100.7 (WKKV-FM) to serve as assistant production director as well as host of “The Bizness Hourz” from 2016 to 2020. On numerous occasions his show received top ratings for the 18-34 and 25-54 demographics. Promise also has experience as a host and emcee.

“I’m very excited for this new opportunity,” said DJ Gee-A. “I look forward to being a part of Milwaukee’s No. 1 destination for hit music and delivering a fresh, entertaining program for listeners every afternoon.”

DJ Gee-A joins HOT 105.7 after previously serving as a weeknight host for Milwaukee sister station 103.7 KISS-FM (WXSS-FM) since 2015. Prior to that role, he was heard on V100.7 in Milwaukee from 2005 to 2015.