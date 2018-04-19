15 graduates join Walker Broadcast Management Institute alumni

Fifteen graduates of the Walker Broadcast Management Institute got their briefcases this week as the Institute marked the end of its seventh three-year cycle.

The Institute is designed for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for broadcast management positions. It’s held at the UW School of Business on the UW-Madison campus.

This year the students heard from Linda Gorchels on marketing and the future, Betsy Hagan on developing people around you, and Barry Callen on creativity. Steven Rick, the Chief Economist for CUNA Mutual Group, spoke at the graduation dinner at the Fluno Center.

This year’s graduates are:

Mitch Reynolds, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Betsy Keefe, WSAW-TV

Dave Conour, WNWC-FM

Joe Marroe, Woodward Radio Group

Kevin Millard, WXOW-TV

Audrey Moon, WREX-TV

Jesse Bolder, WJJQ-AM/FM

Tom Galante, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Fletcher Keyes, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Mark Birtch, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Pat Heffling, iHeartMedia

Stephanie Hedrick, KWQC-TV

Jacque Harms, KOLN/KGIN

Marty Winters, KOLN/KGIN

Matt Kummer, WBAY-TV

The graduates got briefcases to mark their accomplishment. This year’s graduates took time at dinner to sing a song of appreciation for Institute organizer Joan Gillman.

The next Institute courses will be held April 2-4, 2019 on the UW-Madison campus.

The Institute is funded by an endowment from the estate of William R. Walker. It represents the largest single contribution ever received by the WBA Foundation.