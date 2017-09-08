Updates made to WBA awards program

A new brochure shows the changes for the next round of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence program. If you haven’t yet gotten it in the mail, you can find it here.

What a great event this has evolved into, with record-setting entry totals, intense, yet friendly competition and an Awards Gala that is the single largest night of the year in Wisconsin broadcasting. It’s our Oscars!

Our 2017 WBA Awards for Excellence will be held on Saturday night, May 5, 2018, at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Middleton. There’s great food, terrific service, and an elegant atmosphere. This year the theme of the Gala will give us the opportunity to dress for the Kentucky Derby. Ladies will be elegant in their hats and the men very dapper in their suits. We’ll also be screening the Derby!

You’ll see from the awards brochure that, once again, the WBA Awards Committee has lived up to its promise to keep the awards program fresh. Unfortunately, last year we had a record number of disqualifications; mainly due to going over time limits. Remember to pay close attention to the rules that are now bolded in each category.

Please note that after much discussion, the Awards Committee decided not to include a special category this year. There was really nothing that was of special interest that we could all participate in. I’m sure next year it will be election coverage.

Judges across the nation often report that the quality of entries in the Wisconsin Broadcasters Awards for Excellence program is nothing short of amazing. We want to make sure that those entries are judged fairly and accurately, so BE SURE TO READ AND RE-READ THE “HOW TO ENTER” PAGE AT THE END OF THE AWARDS BROCHURE. If you are still unclear, pick up the phone and call Linda Baun (608-729-1480) at the WBA office for clarification. Most questions are answered immediately. The rest will be answered within 24 hours.

One final note: The program opens for submissions on Dec. 1 and closes on Jan 10, 2018. You don’t need to enter everything all at once, but don’t wait until the last minute! Success in the WBA Awards comes to stations and individuals who pay attention to the rules and the deadlines. Remember that disqualifications could be the difference between winning or not winning.

Best of luck to you and your stations!

Kelly Radandt

Co-Chair, WBA Awards Committee

Woodward Radio Group

Appleton/Oshkosh/Green Bay

kradandt@wcinet.com

Dean Maytag

Co-Chair, WBA Awards Committee

Milwaukee

Mayday314@gmail.com