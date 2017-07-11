Monona LPFM listeners can ‘adopt a watt’

A Monona low-power FM radio station is encouraging listeners to “adopt a watt” as part of its first ever fundraiser.

The Friends of WVMO is selling naming rights for each of its 100 watts. A watt can be ‘adopted’ and named for $250 per watt.

“At WVMO, we have so few watts, each one could have a name!” said Will Nimmow, City of Monona Director of Community Media.

The Friends of WVMO use the money to defer the station’s start-up expenses and convert the WVMO newsroom into recording space. Funds raised will also be used to cover expenses related to sports coverage of Monona Grove High School away games and begin development of a mobile app.

“Each watt will have its own day on WVMO, featuring who adopted the watt, what they named the watt and why they picked that name,” said Lindsay Wood Davis, chair Monona Radio Committee.

The campaign kicked off in July and it’s hoped it will raise $25,000 for the station by the end of 2017. The station celebrates its second anniversary in August.