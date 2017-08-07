Educational Support Grants Total $7,235 in 2017

The WBA Foundation has awarded 4 grants totaling $7,235 under its Educational Support Grants Program for 2017. The following grants were approved by the Foundation Board at the WBA/WBA Foundation Joint Board Meeting in June:

UW-Green Bay ($3,431)

UW-Madison ($354.80)

UW-Oshkosh ($2,250)

Wisconsin Lutheran College ($1,200)

The Educational Support Grant Program was created by the WBA Foundation in 2000 to award up to $10,000 annually to assist non-profit college and technical school broadcast education programs in acquiring equipment, hardware, software and/or other teaching materials that are necessary to conduct broadcast education programs and promote careers in broadcasting. Due to the program’s excellent response, in the last 18 years, the Foundation Board has approved $179,662 in Educational Support Grants.