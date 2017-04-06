Day-long training offered on ‘Secrets for Success in Science Journalism’

The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists will host “Secrets for Success in Science Journalism,” designed to offer journalists, science communicators, and students tips for producing accessible, accurate, and intriguing science stories.

The full-day conference will be held Friday, April 21, 2017, on the UW-Madison campus, 2195 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., Madison. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with seminar sessions starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m.

Journalists and science communicators from across a broad range of scientific disciplines and professional backgrounds will share their expertise in science reporting and seeking out science resources.

This event is sponsored by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Agenda and more information here