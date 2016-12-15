Agenda set for WBA Student Seminar

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Student Seminar is set for Saturday, March 4, at the Marriott West, Madison (Middleton). Jay Kruz, Program Director and Daytime DJ at WREW, Cincinnati will present the keynote entitled “You Don’t Need Permission.” Kruz is also featured on a panel in the morning sessions and will present the annual “Student Awards for Excellence” during lunch. In addition, the four recipients of the WBA Foundation Scholarships will be introduced.

Find the agenda here

Awards information here

The seminar begins shortly after 9 a.m. with introductions and a brief orientation. Students will choose from three of ten options during the morning. Anthony DaBruzzi, Morning Anchor/ Reporter and Stephanie Haines, Evening Anchor/Reporter/Multimedia Journalist from WJFW-TV, Rhinelander along with Len Nelson, WAPL Appleton, and a reporter from WCLO/WJVL, Janesville will look at “Radio and TV News Reporting.” Dave Black, WSUM Radio, Madison, will facilitate a discussion of “Campus Radio Stations;” Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point, will talk about “Campus TV Stations;” Mike O’Brien, VP/General Manager, WCLO/WJVL, Janesville and a marketing professional from TV will talk about “Broadcast Sales and Marketing;” Heather Poltrock, Digital Content Manager at WSAW-TV, Wausau will examine the “The Role of Social Media in the Newsroom;” Dean Maytag, retired from WISN-TV, Milwaukee will explain the website “Student Storytellers;” Patrick Nienow, Promotions Coordinator, WLUM, Milwaukee discusses “Promotion at a Radio Station;” Bill Hubbard, UW-Green Bay, formerly of WBAY-TV, Green Bay and Kevin Rupert, WISC-TV, Madison will lead the “Broadcast Engineering” session, which concludes with a tour a remote broadcast truck; Jim Mead, UW-Whitewater, Director of UWW-TV and Director of Video One Media Services will present “Producing Industrial Videos and Commercials;” and Jay Kruz, Program Director and Daytime DJ at WREW, Cincinnati, will present a session titled “Thanks…But How Do I Get My First Job?”

Prior to lunch, two general sessions will run concurrently. The first is titled “The Future of Television Is Now.” This session centers on the building of a TV station, specifically WMTV in Madison, which has just finished a complete new build including building, software, and studio equipment. General Manager Don Vesely and other staff members including a producer, news director, and engineer discuss Industry changes and what it means for future employees. In the second session, “Speed Networking,” will feature individual six minute “one-on-ones” with professionals in Radio and TV news, production, sales, social media, and entertainment.

This outstanding program was made possible through the cooperation of the members of the WBA Education Committee and with the financial support of the WBA and the WBA Foundation.

–Ken Beno, Chair, WBA Education Committee