YP Corner: Producers: The newsroom MVP

No little kid ever says, “When I grow up I want to be a producer!” Kids only dream about being on TV, right? The same can sometimes go for those first beginning their broadcast news career. Maria Szatkowski shares how wearing multiple hats at her first station gave her the edge to land a job in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Knowing everything of every aspect of how a newsroom works really benefits only you, and benefits the product that you’re putting forward,” Szatkowski explained.

Maria’s first job at WSAW-TV was working the overnight shift as a producer for Sunrise 7– WSAW-TV’S 2.5 hour morning show. She was then promoted to weekend anchor and evening reporter.

When she was ready to make a jump to the next market, her knowledge of how newscasts come together gave her a competitive advantage.

“From producing, reporting, MMJ’ing, anchoring content, managing the web, social media, managing the weekend crew…. all that stuff makes me stand out as a candidate,” she added.

Maria explained that journalism graduates shouldn’t be so quick to move immediately into reporting or anchoring.

“When I write my stories, I write them, knowing what the producers looking for when I produce the show. I know what they need from a reporter and I know what’s possible.”

You can watch Maria’s full video below.