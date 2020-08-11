YP Award to be given in 2021

This year’s Young Professional of the Year winner, Terry Stevenson from Seehafer Broadcasting in Manitowoc, will be recognized at the 2021 WBA Summer Conference.

Stevenson was to be honored at this year’s Summer Conference in La Crosse, which was cancelled because of the pandemic. The 2021 Summer Conference is scheduled for June 17-18 at Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

As a result, there will not be a YP of the Year recipient selected in 2021. Nominations for the 2022 YP of the Year award will be due in September 2021. More details will be released next summer.