Young Professionals restock at Toolbox event

More than 50 people came out Friday for a first-of-its-kind event put on by the WBA Young Professionals Committee.

The Toolbox was a one-day young professional conference held at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center featuring a range of speakers and panels that focused on timely topics that are challenging young professionals every day.

Speakers talked about developing personal brands, social media, and the importance of teamwork between ad sales and news. Two expert panels weighed in on timely ethical issues based on their experience. The first panel, “Be the Change,” focused on how to be a leader and make progress early in a career from those who’ve made their mark. The second panel, “Covering Cops,” was a conversation focused on the growing need to cover law-enforcement and crime-related stories.



The purpose of The Toolbox is to provide skills and resources for well-rounded young professionals in the broadcasting industry, by fostering better communication skills in the workplace, encouraging stronger relationships within communities, and creating dynamic leaders in the industry. By sharpening the tools that young professionals use on a day-to-day basis, whole organizations will benefit and become stronger and the industry itself will continue to move forward in a competitive and relevant way.

NAB President and CEO Sen. Gordon Smith provided remarks at the beginning of the day.

The day ended with pizza and a party. Check out the photos below.

Thank you to The Toolbox sponsors, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Gray Television, Quincy Media, WISN-TV, and Woodward Radio Group.

Thank you to our speakers: Tryg Jacobson, Shayna Sharpe, Andy Choi, Erik Bilstad, Sarah Gray, Ashley Luthern, Chief Brad Wentlandt, Jennifer Walkowski, Bryan Polcyn, Sarah Thomsen, and Lindsay Harrison-Eirich.

Finally, thank you to Hannah Anderson and Terry Stevenson who organized and led the event.