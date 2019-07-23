Young Professionals Committee welcomes new members

The WBA’s Young Professional Committee is welcoming two new members.

Katie Warren is digital sales manager for Midwest Communications for Green Bay, Appleton, Sheboygan, and Duluth. Cory Gylock is the local sales manager for WLAX/WEUX in La Crosse.

Both will join the Young Professionals Committee when it holds its next meeting in September.

The current Young Professionals Committee also includes:

JT Koser (Chair), Koser Radio Group, Rice Lake

Samantha Bratel, iHeartMedia, Milwaukee

Chet Daniels, WCLO/WJVL, Janesville

Amy Pflugshaupt, WMTV-TV, Madison

Heather Poltrock, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc

Heather Storm, Woodward Radio Group, Green Bay