Young Professionals Committee welcomes new members

The WBA’s Young Professional Committee is welcoming two new members.
Katie Warren is digital sales manager for Midwest Communications for Green Bay, Appleton, Sheboygan, and Duluth. Cory Gylock is the local sales manager for WLAX/WEUX in La Crosse.
Both will join the Young Professionals Committee when it holds its next meeting in September.
The current Young Professionals Committee also includes:
JT Koser (Chair), Koser Radio Group, Rice Lake
Samantha Bratel, iHeartMedia, Milwaukee
Chet Daniels, WCLO/WJVL, Janesville
Amy Pflugshaupt, WMTV-TV, Madison
Heather Poltrock, WSAW-TV, Wausau
Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc
Heather Storm, Woodward Radio Group, Green Bay