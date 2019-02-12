Y100 increases radiothon total despite tower troubles

A Green Bay radio station raised more than $320,000 for the children of St. Jude, despite being off the air for more than an hour during the station’s annual two-day radiothon.

Y100 (WNCY) raised $5,000 more than it raised during last year’s radiothon, making it the second year in a row that it has increased its total. The station was off the air for more than an hour because of severe tower icing. The radiothon was held Feb. 7-8.

The station has now raised $5.2 million for St. Jude’s over the 22 years it has held the radiothon.