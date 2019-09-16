WYMS names Jaffer PM drive host, promotions coordinator

Ayisha Jaffer is the new afternoon drive host and promotions coordinator for 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM).

Jeffer is a former artist manager and radio DJ. Starting Monday she will host the station’s weekday afternoon on-air shift. As promotions coordinator, Jaffer will book the station’s weekly 414 Live on-air performance show featuring Milwaukee artists (5:30 p.m. Thursday), DJ and host station events and represent the station at partner events and concerts.

“When I think of Milwaukee success stories, I think of Ayisha,” Program Director Jordan Lee said. “Born and bred here in Milwaukee, she’s traveled the world and worked with some of the coolest artists in contemporary music. She brings knowledge, industry experience and passion to the Radio Milwaukee team.”

Jaffer most recently owned and ran Greater Than Propaganda, which focused on artist management, tour management, venue promotion and production, and developing brand and partnership campaigns for artist and projects. She previously worked for Saiko Management and Punkdafunk, and as a DJ at two non-commercial alternative-music stations in New Zealand, 95bFM and Aotea FM, and part-time at Radio Milwaukee.

“I am excited to join the Radio Milwaukee team and represent the hometown that made me who I am today,” Jaffer said. “I think it’s important to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and Radio Milwaukee is an excellent example of a major contributor to a growing community. I hope to be proactive in our city and with our station to help improve an already great place, raising the ceiling on a platform for artists and leaders to be heard.”