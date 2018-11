A man who spent 40 years connected to WUWM in Milwaukee has died.

Bruce Winter was program director at WUWM. He started at the station in 1978 as operations manager. Over the years he hosted programs playing classical music, jazz, and adult alternative music.

An article on the WUWM website says Winter’s voice will remain on the air for years because of all the funding credits he recorded over the years.

Winter is survived by his wife and son. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.