WUWM hires managing editor, announcer

WUWM has hired a new managing editor and midday announcer.

As managing editor, Michelle Maternowski will report to the station’s news director and coordinate all content produced by WUWM journalists across all platforms. She will also back up the news director and executive producer of Lake Effect as needed.

Maternowski was previously WUWM’s Digital Services Coordinator.

Lauri Jones joins WUWM as midday announcer after working at Jammin’ 98.3, V100.7 and FM106 in Milwaukee. She also worked at the now defunct Smooth Jazz 106.9 and Big Buck Country 106.9.

She has also worked in Cincinnati and Minneapolis.