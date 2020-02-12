Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WUWM duo awarded IRE fellowship

Published February 12, 2020

WUWM-FM digital producer Lauren Sigfusson and reporter Maayan Silver are two of 25 journalists to be awarded a fellowship from Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Sigfusson and Silver received a Data in Local Newsroom Training Program fellowship, which is funded by Google News Initiative.

Before working for WUWM, Sigfusson was associate editor for Discover magazine and Drone360 magazine. She has also written and edited marketing content for Uber.

Silver was previously an assistant producer for WUWM’s Lake Effect and before that worked as a criminal defense attorney.

Both joined WUWM in 2018.

Posted in In the News | Tagged
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250