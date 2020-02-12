WUWM duo awarded IRE fellowship

WUWM-FM digital producer Lauren Sigfusson and reporter Maayan Silver are two of 25 journalists to be awarded a fellowship from Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Sigfusson and Silver received a Data in Local Newsroom Training Program fellowship, which is funded by Google News Initiative.

Before working for WUWM, Sigfusson was associate editor for Discover magazine and Drone360 magazine. She has also written and edited marketing content for Uber.

Silver was previously an assistant producer for WUWM’s Lake Effect and before that worked as a criminal defense attorney.

Both joined WUWM in 2018.