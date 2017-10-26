WTMJ-TV honors everyday heroes in first ever ‘Positively Milwaukee Awards’

A Milwaukee television station held the first ever “Positively Milwaukee” awards to honor everyday heroes in southeast Wisconsin.

WTMJ-TV held the event at the Harley Davidson Museum and a one-hour special aired Oct. 20.

Event host and WTMJ-TV anchor Carole Meekins said the show highlights what’s right in the world.

“We’re inundated with negative information these days,” Meekins said. “To be able to shine a light on local people who do such good… well, that’s truly an honor and a privilege.”

The event honored:

Kitonga Alexander – a former classroom teacher who has made it his life’s mission to help give men a second chance at success after incarceration.

Sharon Wilczynski – an inspiring senior who keeps one of Racine’s busiest food pantries running smoothly.

Colleen DeLisle – a Waukesha teenager changing the world one book at a time with her focus on kids and literacy.

Dr. Kenneth Harris, Jr. – a retired Milwaukee Police Lieutenant who now devotes his life to community service and shaping young lives.

Robin and Leroy Harmon – a Glendale couple that fostered 70 children and works tirelessly to keep families together.

Mark Scholz – a West Bend man who passed away this year but left behind an inspiring legacy of community service.

Each winner received $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Jabari Parker also received the Positively Milwaukee Beacon Award for his work with Milwaukee Public Schools, and former WTMJ anchor/reporter Bill Taylor received the Founders Award for launching the “Positively Milwaukee” news segments in the early 1990s.