Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WTMJ-TV honors everyday heroes in first ever ‘Positively Milwaukee Awards’

Published October 26, 2017

A Milwaukee television station held the first ever “Positively Milwaukee” awards to honor everyday heroes in southeast Wisconsin.

WTMJ-TV held the event at the Harley Davidson Museum and a one-hour special aired Oct. 20.

Event host and WTMJ-TV anchor Carole Meekins said the show highlights what’s right in the world.  

“We’re inundated with negative information these days,” Meekins said. “To be able to shine a light on local people who do such good… well, that’s truly an honor and a privilege.”

The event honored:

Kitonga Alexander – a former classroom teacher who has made it his life’s mission to help give men a second chance at success after incarceration.

Sharon Wilczynski – an inspiring senior who keeps one of Racine’s busiest food pantries running smoothly. 

Colleen DeLisle – a Waukesha teenager changing the world one book at a time with her focus on kids and literacy. 

Dr. Kenneth Harris, Jr. – a retired Milwaukee Police Lieutenant who now devotes his life to community service and shaping young lives. 

Robin and Leroy Harmon – a Glendale couple that fostered 70 children and works tirelessly to keep families together.

Mark Scholz – a West Bend man who passed away this year but left behind an inspiring legacy of community service.

Each winner received $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Jabari Parker also received the Positively Milwaukee Beacon Award for his work with Milwaukee Public Schools, and former WTMJ anchor/reporter Bill Taylor received the Founders Award for launching the “Positively Milwaukee” news segments in the early 1990s.  

 

Posted in In the News

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250