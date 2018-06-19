WTMJ-TV, WUWM to broadcast Democratic gubernatorial debate

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre will be the setting for the first broadcast debate in the race for Wisconsin governor. All 10 Democratic gubernatorial candidates have agreed to participate – Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Josh Pade, Kelda Helen Roys, Paul R. Soglin, Kathleen Vinehout, and Dana Wachs.

The debate will air live on Thursday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. on TODAY’S TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) and WUWM-FM and simulcast on WGBA-TV (Green Bay). Additional media partners for the debate include WisPolitics, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network.

TODAY’S TMJ4 news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debate.

Following the one hour televised debate, an additional 30 minutes of content with the candidates will air live on WUWM radio and stream live on wuwm.com, tmj4.com, nbc26.com, WisPolitics.com and jsonline.com.